Man crushed under train in Pabna

PABNA, Sept 25: A man was crushed under a train in Bhangura Upazila of the district on Sunday while he was playing a video game on his mobile phone with headphones.The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 35, son of Shajahan Ali, a resident of Sognepara Railway Gate area in the upazila of the district.Quoting locals, Bhangura Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Golam Faruk Tukun said Ashraful was playing video game on his mobile phone putting headphones on his ears sitting on the railway track in Sognepara railway area on Saturday night.At that time, a commuter train from Dhaka hit him, leaving him critically injured.He was rescued by the locals and rushed to Bhangura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Pabna Sadar Hospital. After his condition deteriorated further, he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.