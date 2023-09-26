Three murdered in 3 dists







NARAYANGANJ: A vegetable trader was stabbed to death by snatchers at Siddhiganj in the city recently.



The deceased was identified as Akkas Shikder, 45, hailed from Haatchuna Khali area under Amtali Upazila in Barguna District. He along with his family members lived in a rented house in Mijmiji Taltala Club area in Narayanganj City.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said Akkas Ali was going to Jatrabari in Dhaka along with vegetable. On the way, a group of snatchers attacked him in Mijmiji Painadi Rekmat Ali High School area and stabbed him while snatching valuables.



He was rescued in critical condition and rushed to Khanpur Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



MUNSHIGANJ: An elderly man was beaten to death in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.



Deceased Salauddin Bepari, 62, was a resident of Mireshwarai Village under Panchasar Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Sabuj and Rokib, sons of the deceased, had a dispute with Saddam Group. Following this, some members of the gang including Saddam, Masum Safi and Dulal attacked on Salauddin, and beat him mercilessly. Injured Saddam was then rescued by the family members and taken to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A bicycle mechanic was hacked to death by miscreants in Bagha Upazila of the district recently.



Deceased Khakchar Ali, 40, son of late Akkas Ali, was a resident of Digha Hindupara Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.



It was known that a group of miscreants attacked on Khakchar Ali while he was going to perform Fazr prayers, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



