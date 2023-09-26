Child marriage stopped at Dasar





MADARIPUR, Sept 25: Dasar Upazila administration of the district has stopped a bid of early marriage of a college girl student.



Dasar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kaniz Afroz confirmed this information on Saturday morning.





According to locals and administration sources, the college girl's family organized the wedding ceremony in Sasikar Village under Nabgram Union in the upazila.



On a secret information, UNO Kaniz Afroz went to the spot in Dasar Upazila and stopped it, with the help of local public representatives on Friday at about 9:30 pm.



