Lightning kills four in Bogura, Sherpur, Dinajpur







BOGURA: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The incident took place in Harinmara Bagichapara Deep Tube-well area under Kundagram Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Hafizul, 38, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Chakdah Village under Kahalu Upazila in the district.



The injured person is Bulbul, son of late Mohsin, a resident of the same area.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Pradip Kumar said Hafizul along with another person, named Bulbul, was returning the house after catching fish from the Nagra River in the afternoon. On the way, thunderbolt struck them in Harinmara Bagichapara Deep Tube-well area under Kundagram Union of the upazila at around 5 pm, which left Hafizul dead on the spot and Bulbul critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police visited the scene.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Adamdighi PS in this regard, the SI added.



SHERPUR: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Nakla Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Anwar Hosaain, 52, a resident of Dhanakusha Village under Nakla Sadar Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, farmer Anwar Hossain went to a river bank to cut grass for cows at around 4 pm. At that time, a lightning struck him. He died on the spot.

Nakla PS SI Sumon Ahmed confirmed the incident.



DINAJPUR: A teenage boy and a man were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Nawabganj and Chirirbandar upazilas of the district on Sunday.



A teenager was killed and his maternal uncle injured by lightning strike in Nawabganj Upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 18, son of Aynal Haque, a resident of Khalilpur Hariadah Village under Kushdah Union in the upazila.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Member A Hannan said Belal and his maternal uncle Sohrab were setting up a fence around their pond to protect the fishes from the flood as there has been raining for the last three days. At one stage, thunderbolt struck them at around 3:30 pm, which left Belal dead on the spot and Sohrab critically injured.



Injured Sohrab was rescued and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj PS Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident.



On the other hand, a man was killed by lightning strike in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam Babu, 35, a resident of Sahapur Village under Punatti Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Rashidul was fishing next to his house in the morning. At that time, a lightning struck him at around 9 am. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures.



Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.

