Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:56 AM
Arial Khan, Jayanti continue to erode localities at Muladi

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Sept 25: In an  unabated manner, erosion by two rivers in Muladi Upazila of the district are continuing to break villages, educational institutions, and haats and bazaars.  

According to local sources, already 19 villages in the upazila have been under erosion threat.
 
After the rainy season, the rain of Ashwin started heavily. Arial Khan and Jayanti rivers started to gain strong current. It has been triggered by upstream tidal flow.

The erosion also became much stronger due to reckless sand lifting from these rivers at dark of night. It was complained by locals. Locals demanded immediate measures including stop of sand lifting to prevent the erosion.

The Arial Khan River has devoured Saheber Char, Ramarpol, Char Nazirpur, and Ghosherchar Village at Nazirpur Union in the upazila. Very recently about 50 families have lost their homes and lands. They have been destitute.

Due to erosion by the same river, Alimabad, Selimpur, Purba Selimpur, Char Batamara Village, and Charkalekhan Nomarhat at Batamara Union are also being eroded.

The Jayanti River has started to erode Mridharhat, and Beparir Haat Zutpatt in the upazila, and Nandir Bazar at Muladi Sadar Union, Muladi Tero Char Rastar Matha, Kutubpur Launchghat, and Char Laxmipur Village.

Char Kalekhan Union Chairman Md Mirajul Islam Sardar told journalists, the erosion by the Jayanti River has already embedded many shops at Mridhar Haat. Now the Bazar is getting gradually narrowed, he added.

Purba Banimardan Government Primary School, Brazamohan Government Primary School, and Safipur Union High School have been under the erosion threat.

Safipur Union Chairman Abu Musa Himu Munsi told journalists, due to the erosion by the Jayanti River, several thousands of families have lost their homes and lands, and they have turned destitute.

 Already Brazamohan Government Primary School has been eroded. Safipur High School is at threats, he added.

He further said, to prevent the erosion, an application has been made to the Water Development Board (WDB).

Bir Muktijoddha Alhajj Golam Kibria Tipu, MP (Muladi-Babuganj), told journalists, already 31 projects have been completed through short-time tendering to prevent erosion in different areas including Mridharhat, Safipur Charmalia, and Selimpur Alimabad. To protect other erosion-prone areas measures will be taken soon, he added.

Sub-Assistant Engineer of WDB-Babuganj Saiful Islam Bappi told journalists, the eroded areas in Muladi Upazila have included in a project. If the project gets approved, necessary steps will be taken including dumping of geo bags, he added.



