Man hacked to death in Bandarban





BANDARBAN, Sept 25: A man was hacked to death reportedly by his friend in Rowangchhari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Kyatuipru Marma, 35, son of Kyabaiching Marma, a resident of Lotajhiri area in the upazila.





Later on, locals saw his body packed inside a sack on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Locals and the deceased's family members claimed that Mongre Marma might have killed Kyatuipru Marma as he went into hiding since the night.



Officer-in-Charge of Rowangchhari Police Station Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the killing would be known after investigation.

