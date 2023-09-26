Video
Man hacked to death in Bandarban

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent


BANDARBAN, Sept 25: A man was hacked to death reportedly by his friend in Rowangchhari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Kyatuipru Marma, 35, son of Kyabaiching Marma, a resident of Lotajhiri area in the upazila.
According to local sources, Kyatuipru Marma along with his friend Mongre Marma, 37, went to a hilly area adjacent to his house to drink alcohol, but did not return home at night.

Later on, locals saw his body packed inside a sack on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.
 
Locals and the deceased's family members claimed that Mongre Marma might have killed Kyatuipru Marma as he went into hiding since the night.

Officer-in-Charge of Rowangchhari Police Station Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the killing would be known after investigation.



