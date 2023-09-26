Video
Home Countryside

World Pharmacists Day observed at PSTU

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Sept 25: World Pharmacists Day was observed at Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU) on Monday.

It was held under the theme Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems.

Department of Pharmacy at PSTU organized the function in collaboration with Square Pharmaceuticals Plc.

At 10 am, under the leadership of Pro-Vice-Chancellor (VC) of PSTU Professor Dr SM Mustafa Kamal Khan, a colourful  rally was brought out. At the end of the rally, tributes were paid to Father of the Nation,  and a cake was cut at Independence Square of the university.  

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Gallery 2 of MA Wazed Mia Vigyan Bhavan. Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr SM Mustafa Kamal Khan was present as the chief  guest, and Dean of Science Faculty Harun-or-Rashid was present as special guest.

General Manager (Technical Operations) of Square Pharmaceuticals Mizanur Rahman was the keynote speaker,  and the invited speaker was Head of Quality Assurance Prakash Kumar Mondal.   Chairman of Pharmacy Department Md Shariful Haque presided over the programme.

A health camp was also organized on the occasion.



