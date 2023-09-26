Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kremlin says Kosovo tensions 'potentially dangerous'

Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes in troubled north

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

MOSCOW, Sept 25: The Kremlin said on Monday it was closely monitoring what it called a "potentially dangerous" situation in Kosovo, where ethnic Serb gunmen stormed a village at the weekend, battling police and barricading themselves into a monastery.
Russia does not recognise Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population, as an independent country and traditionally supports Serbia, with which it has close religious and cultural ties.
"The situation is extremely difficult. On Kosovo, we see a traditionally biased attitude towards the Serbs... The situation is very, very tense and potentially dangerous, we are monitoring it very closely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing.
Kosovar police units retook the monastery late on Sunday after three attackers and one police officer were killed. They were securing the village in northern Kosovo on Monday.
Ethnic Albanians form the vast majority of the 1.8 million population of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia.
But some 50,000 Serbs in the north have never accepted Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence and still see Belgrade as their capital, more than two decades after a Kosovo Albanian guerrilla uprising against repressive Serbian rule.
Meanwhile, Kosovo was in mourning Monday after a deadly clash between authorities and gunmen near the Serbian border that has prompted a large police operation and raised many unanswered questions.
The killing of a police officer during the ambush and ensuing firefight on Sunday marks one of the gravest escalations in Kosovo for years, following months of mounting tensions and stalling talks between the government in Pristina and Serbia.
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said a police operation was still underway while the site of the ambush was sealed off, as investigators sifted through evidence following a late-night gun battle that saw the standoff end.
"Many things will be resolved during the investigations," Kurti told Manuel Sarrazin -- the German envoy for the Western Balkans -- during their meeting on Monday.
The chaotic confrontation began when a police patrol was ambushed near the village of Banjska early Sunday leaving one Kosovo law enforcement officer dead and another wounded.
The gunmen fled to a nearby monastery where they barricaded themselves and traded gunfire with Kosovo police for hours, with at least three assailants shot dead in the melee.     �REUTERS, AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Kremlin says Kosovo tensions 'potentially dangerous'
Punjab's Sikhs fear Canada-India row threatens them at home, abroad
'Fair' elections can take place without Imran, jailed PTI leaders: PM Kakar
At least 16 killed in coal mine fire in SW China: Govt
Mali will 'not stand idly by' if military intervention in Niger happens
Biden aims to wrest influence from China in Pacific islands
Thousands march against police violence in France
Russia accuses West of 'de facto' fighting in Ukraine


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft