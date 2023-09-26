Kremlin says Kosovo tensions 'potentially dangerous'





Russia does not recognise Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population, as an independent country and traditionally supports Serbia, with which it has close religious and cultural ties.

"The situation is extremely difficult. On Kosovo, we see a traditionally biased attitude towards the Serbs... The situation is very, very tense and potentially dangerous, we are monitoring it very closely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing.

Kosovar police units retook the monastery late on Sunday after three attackers and one police officer were killed. They were securing the village in northern Kosovo on Monday.

Ethnic Albanians form the vast majority of the 1.8 million population of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia.

Meanwhile, Kosovo was in mourning Monday after a deadly clash between authorities and gunmen near the Serbian border that has prompted a large police operation and raised many unanswered questions.

The killing of a police officer during the ambush and ensuing firefight on Sunday marks one of the gravest escalations in Kosovo for years, following months of mounting tensions and stalling talks between the government in Pristina and Serbia.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said a police operation was still underway while the site of the ambush was sealed off, as investigators sifted through evidence following a late-night gun battle that saw the standoff end.

"Many things will be resolved during the investigations," Kurti told Manuel Sarrazin -- the German envoy for the Western Balkans -- during their meeting on Monday.

The chaotic confrontation began when a police patrol was ambushed near the village of Banjska early Sunday leaving one Kosovo law enforcement officer dead and another wounded.

The gunmen fled to a nearby monastery where they barricaded themselves and traded gunfire with Kosovo police for hours, with at least three assailants shot dead in the melee. �REUTERS, AFP

