Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:56 AM
New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

Tigers all set to square series, Blackcaps to rare whitewash

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

The 3rd and the final clash of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is going to be held today. Hosts are desperate to turn around as the guests want to clean sweep home side.

The match will commence at 2:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Bangladesh were very sloppy in the middle during earlier match to allow visitors to post 254 runs on the board, chasing which Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 runs after irresponsible batting display.

And hence, after the 86-run defeat in the 2nd match of the series, strengthen their line-up bringing in a bunch of in-form and experienced players. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam came in.

Shanto named the captain for today's match despite the name of Miraz was heard loudly.

Bangladesh rested Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman from the squad for the first two matches while they dropped Nurul Hasan Sohan and Soumya Sarkar. Taskin Ahmed was added to the 3rd match squad, who is doubtful for injury.

Either of Zakir Hasan and Anamul Haque Bijoy can be seen to pair with Tanzid Hasan Tamim to open the innings as Shanto will be bat at one-down position.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hassan Miraz make a good looking batting line-up. This line-up proves those Bangladesh think tanks are very concern about the batting failure and want some runs on the board in the last match of the series before departing home for India to take part in the World Cup.

Bangladesh are going to get almost full strength bowling troop this time as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud will be seen as quicks while Nasum Ahmed is the specialist spinner to join with Miraz. In case of Taskin's unavailability, Sheikh Mahedi can be seen as the 3rd spinner in the playing eleven.

New Zealand on the other hand, were up to the mark so far and there have hardly any possibility to alter the winning combination though Finn Allen, Chad Bowes and Rachin Ravindra continued sorry figures with the bat.

Will Young, Henry Nicholls and Thom Blundell have been in fabulous forms with the bat as captain Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson served their very best so far. Sodhi had his career best bowling record in the earlier game.

Mirpur offers sporting wickets with a lot of turns for spinners but it seems a greenish pitch this time. Weather forecast show nothing wrong as the toss winning side will prefer to bowl first to take the early advantage of the grassy wicket.




