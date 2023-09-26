

Finish with win before WC very important: Shanto



Najmul Hossain Shanto was also rested before the World Cup, who all on a sudden got the call for the 3rd match and is going to make his debut as the captain.



Shanto sustained injury during the Asia Cup, who played two matches and hit a century in one match and a fifty in the other.

It was heard that Mehidy Miraz was going to captain Bangladesh in the match going to be held today. But the BCB named Shanto as the 16th ODI skipper of Bangladesh. Shanto is proud to be a captain.



"As a cricketer, it's a matter of proud for me and for my family. I am very excited and I must enjoy," Shanto told during pre-match press conference on Monday. "I am enjoying the time with the national team. If I get chance to lead the side in the future, I must try to do well".



The southpaw claimed that his cricket icon is his compatriot allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. He said, "Shakib Al Hasan is my all-time favourite cricketer. We have seen MS Dhoni as skipper and everyone likes him. Personally, I do enjoy Shakib's captaincy, his planning and players handling techniques".



"I played with him in BPL and learnt a lot from him. I must try to utilize my experiences and what I learnt from my seniors," he added.



Bangladesh must be looking to turn around today and finish with the winning note. In this regard Shanto further said, "Winning is always important.



It's a chance before the World Cup. If we can finish the match nicely, it'll help us in future. I do believe that our team will be in a good position".



The Tigers had been in super form for the last couple of years, especially in the ODI, which grew belief in them that they can go far. But they started losing in their favourite format all on a sudden.



Lost series to Afghanistan at home, couldn't do well in Asia Cup and the poor performances continued till the previous match of the ongoing series. But still Shanto expressed his believe that they are hoping for the big.



"We, the players, had a target to finish Super League as one of the top four sides and we have completed as the 3rd team.



Since then we have started dreaming for good result in the World Cup or for achieving what we couldn't achieve earlier. We do believe that we have that capability. Still we are dreaming it," he articulated.



Bangladesh are going to on board for India on September 27 to take part in the World Cup, squad of which is expected to be announced today.



