Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Games

Bangladesh finishes seventh in men's 10m Air Rifles

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Bangladesh finished seventh place among the fourteen teams in the men's 10m air rifles event held at Fuang Yinhu Sports Center on Monday.

Tamzid Bin Alam, Rabiul Islam and Arnab Sharar failed to reach the individual final round.

Arnab however produced his career best score of 626.20 finishing eighteenth position among the fifty four participants.
In the boxing event held at Hangzhou Gymnasium, Abu Talha got a bye in the first round in the 51kg men's category. He will compete in the second round scheduled to be held Thursday (September 28).

In the taekwondo event held at Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Hall, Mohammad Elias lost to his Iranian rival Haji Mahdi in the 58kg weight category with a margin of 2-0.

In the swimming event held at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Aquatic center, swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi finished 22nd place out of thirty two participants in the 50m backstroke. He clocked 27.20 seconds.

Samiul also finished eighth position among the eight participants in the heat number three.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tigers all set to square series, Blackcaps to rare whitewash
Finish with win before WC very important: Shanto
Bangladesh finishes seventh in men's 10m Air Rifles
Bangladesh suffer big defeat against Vietnam
Tigresses secure bronze beating Pakistan
India powers up for Cricket World Cup
India crush Australia to clinch ODI series
Mbappe comes off hurt as PSG demolish Marseille


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft