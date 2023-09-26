Bangladesh finishes seventh in men's 10m Air Rifles

Bangladesh finished seventh place among the fourteen teams in the men's 10m air rifles event held at Fuang Yinhu Sports Center on Monday.





Tamzid Bin Alam, Rabiul Islam and Arnab Sharar failed to reach the individual final round.Arnab however produced his career best score of 626.20 finishing eighteenth position among the fifty four participants.In the boxing event held at Hangzhou Gymnasium, Abu Talha got a bye in the first round in the 51kg men's category. He will compete in the second round scheduled to be held Thursday (September 28).In the taekwondo event held at Lin'an Sports Culture and Exhibition Hall, Mohammad Elias lost to his Iranian rival Haji Mahdi in the 58kg weight category with a margin of 2-0.In the swimming event held at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Aquatic center, swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi finished 22nd place out of thirty two participants in the 50m backstroke. He clocked 27.20 seconds.Samiul also finished eighth position among the eight participants in the heat number three. �BSS