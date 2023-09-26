Bangladesh suffer big defeat against Vietnam



Asian Games women's footballAfter a massive defeat against Japan, Bangladesh women's football team again suffer a big defeat losing to upper ranked Vietnam by 6-1 goals in their second pool D match of 19th Asian Games women's football held Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Monday.

With the two consecutive defeats, Bangladesh exit from the race from the group stage while Vietnam kept their quarterfinal hope alive with the day's victory against Bangladesh.



Bangladesh will play their last group match against Nepal scheduled to be held on Thursday (Sept 28) at the same venue.





Vietnam who dominated the entire proceeding, took 2-0 lead in the first half. They added the remaining four goals in the second half.



Pham opened an account scoring the first goal for Vietnam in the fifth minute and TTH Nguyen doubled the lead for Vietnam in the 37th minute of the match.



After the breather, TD Tran further widened the margin scoring the third goal in the 65th minute while TBT Nguyen opened the floodgate scoring the fourth goal for Vietnam in the 71st minute of the match.



TT Thi scored the fifth goal in the 78th minute while TBT Nguyen scored her second and sixth goal for Vietnam in the 80th minute.



Parvin scored the consolation goal for Bangladesh in the 87th minute of the match.



Earlier, Bangladesh made a losing start in the Asian Games football after a massive 8-0 goal defeat to former world champions Japan in their opening match. �BSS



