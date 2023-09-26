Video
Asian Games Women's Cricket 2023

Tigresses secure bronze beating Pakistan

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's Cricket team claimed bronze in the Asian Games Women's Cricket Championship beating Pakistan in the 3rd place determining clash at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field in China on Monday.

The Tigresses' skipper Nigar Sultana Joty invited Pakistan to bat first and restricted on 64 for nine from stipulated 20 over.

Aliya Riaz (17), skipper Nida Dar (14) and Sadaf Shamas (13) among Pakistan batters were able to reach two digit figures against sharp Bangladesh bowling attack. Three of Pakistan batters returned for ducks and as many got out on one run respectively.

Shorna Akter hauled three wickets for 16 runs from four over as Sanjida Akter Meghla took two. Besides, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan shared one wicket each.

Chasing 65-run target, Bangladesh reached the destination losing five wickets with 10 balls remaining. Bangladesh got a mediocre start in the low scoring affair as both the openers Shamima Sultana and Shathi Rani had returned to the dugout for 13 runs respectively.

Quick departure of Sobhana Mostary (5) and skipper Joti (2) created tension in Bangladesh ten for a while but batting steadiness of Shorna after her bowling glaze took Bangladesh to the winning post comfortably.

Shorna remained unbeaten on 17 off 33 balls. Besides, Ritu Moni scored seven runs and Sultana Khatun remained not out on two.

Nashra Sandhu clinched three wickets as Nida and Sadia Iqbal shared the rest.
India won the gold beating Sri Lanka in the final of the day.



