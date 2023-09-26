Video
India powers up for Cricket World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, SEPT 25: India target a third World Cup triumph when the country hosts cricket's seven-week global showpiece, buoyed by an economic boom and growing, international self-confidence.

India shared hosting with Pakistan in 1987, then Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1996 before another three-way split with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011.

This time India goes it alone with 48 matches being played over 46 days at 10 different venues.

However, the build-up has been far from smooth after arch-rivals Pakistan reportedly considered a boycott when India refused to travel across the border for the Asia Cup.

As a result, the announcement of the schedule for the World Cup was delayed until just three months before the first ball was to be bowled.

Fears over security for the India-Pakistan blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad then saw the match moved back a day, sparking a domino effect of nine rescheduled fixtures.

Pakistan's visit to India will be their first since the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup.

The opening match on October 5, between champions England and New Zealand, as well as the final on November 19 are being staged at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, named after the prime minister, the world's biggest cricket arena boasting a capacity of over 130,000.

India will face Pakistan at the mega-venue on October 14.

The city which independence hero Mahatma Gandhi called home for 15 years is tipped as a potential host city should India bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The gathering of the best players of India's favourite game will be the sporting culmination of a year that saw India overtake China as the world's most populous country, after displacing former coloniser Britain as its fifth-biggest economy in 2021.

Now Modi is seeking a place on the global stage to match.

Courted by the West - despite rights concerns - as a bulwark against Beijing, the prime minister used the G20 summit he hosted this month as a catalyst to position New Delhi as a representative of many others outside traditional power blocs.

His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is widely regarded as a certainty to win next year's general election by a crushing majority.

India are two-time champions having added the 2011 title on home soil to their 1983 triumph, a Kapil Dev-inspired breakthrough performance.

They boast superstar Virat Kohli who has made more than 13,000 runs in the ODI format.    �AFP



