India crush Australia to clinch ODI series







Iyer (105) Gill (104) put on a dominant second-wicket stand of 200 to lay the foundations for India's 399-5 after being invited to bat in Indore.



Stand-in-skipper KL Rahul's 52 and an unbeaten 72 by T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav contributed to the mammoth total and the bowlers then combined to hand India an unbeatable lead in the three-match series.

The matches are a tune-up for the World Cup in India starting October 5.



Captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli will return for the final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday and the team will have to make some tough calls in picking the starting XI.



"It (selection) is the headache of the coach and Rohit...whoever gets picked has a job to do," said stand-in skipper Rahul.

"Sitting out can be hard after scoring a lot of runs but everyone has been through that."



Chasing a DLS revised target of 317 in 33 overs after rain interrupted play in the chase, Australia were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs.



Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.



Australia have lost five ODI matches in a row but skipper Steve Smith remained hopeful of a quick turnaround.



"We have lost quite a few (matches) in a row, in South Africa and here. We need to sort out a few things," said Smith. �AFP



