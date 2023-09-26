Remittances lag behind number of migrants: FinMin







He said, "Many people are going out of the country now." Youngsters are settling abroad on scholarship. Workers are also going abroad legally. But remittances are not coming in that proportion. As a result, the government is looking for structural reforms to increase remittances.



He said it while speaking as chief guest at a day-long workshop on 'Government Financial Management' organized at Pen Pacific Sonargaon in the capital on Monday. Bangladesh Government and World Bank jointly organized this workshop.

The finance minister wonders 'why remittances are not increasing, we need to find the specific reason for this. A solution must be found. For this, we will seek innovative advice from those who are economists and experts in this sector. If you suggest reforms to fix the remittance flow, we will accept it.



The workshop was chaired by Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Khairuzzaman Majumdar. World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdullaye Sek and South Asia Practice Manager of World Bank's Governance Global Practice Hishas Weli were special guests.



Earlier, a panel discussion on restructuring of public financial management took place around 11 am. The participants were five former finance secretaries. They are - Md. Zakir Ahmed Khan, Dr. Mohammad Tarek, Md. Fazle Kabir, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Abdur Rauf Talukder.



