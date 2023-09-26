BB introduces dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year







According to the new rules, after one year, the bank will be able to charge a maximum of 5 percent more than the current dollar price with a 'SMART' rate.



The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Sunday.

Under the new rules, dollars can be kept with bookings for up to one year. For this, the buyer has to pay extra. It will be determined by the method with which loan interest rate is determined now.



Currently, the dollar price for import is fixed at Tk 110.5. If anyone wants to book a dollar for future, he/she will have to pay Tk 123 per dollar after one year. �UNB



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has introduced a US dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year, at a higher rate, to meet future requirements.According to the new rules, after one year, the bank will be able to charge a maximum of 5 percent more than the current dollar price with a 'SMART' rate.The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Sunday.Under the new rules, dollars can be kept with bookings for up to one year. For this, the buyer has to pay extra. It will be determined by the method with which loan interest rate is determined now.Currently, the dollar price for import is fixed at Tk 110.5. If anyone wants to book a dollar for future, he/she will have to pay Tk 123 per dollar after one year. �UNB