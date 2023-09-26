Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Benefits of country's dev yet to reach poor’

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Despite Bangladesh's exemplary development in recent time its benefits yet not reached all sections of the public, said Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs.

It has various reasons including income and expenditure inequality, inefficiency of government institutions, corruption, and lack of accountability, he said at a dialogue on "Bangladesh's Development Narrative and Parallel Realities arranged" organized by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, at the KIB Auditorium in Dhaka.

"In the last few years, an oligarchic society has emerged in the country having gathered huge wealth, and lot of political power," he said pointing to its adverse impact on the nation.

The poverty rate has decreased from 31.5 percent in 2010 to 18.7 percent in 2022, but income inequality increased by 9 percent during this period.

Only 1.31 percent of total income goes to the poorest 10 percent while 41percent to the richest 10 percent. Expenditure inequality has also increased by 4 percent in the last 12 years due to rising income inequality, he said.

Debapriya Bhattacharya said, even though all indicators including GDP, national income, export remittance, health, education have improved, but not everyone gets equal advantage of these developments.

Many are deprived of this due to sectoral, population and area based discrimination, he said adding, "Due to lack of transparency and accountability, people are not able to raise their voice about their rights."

Debapriya said there is a lot of inconsistency in some indicators of the overall national economy despite improvement. He said private sector investment remained stuck at 23 percent of GDP for several years, which is much lower than the average of 30 percent in lower middle income countries.

"Also, insulting is the allocation of less than 2 percent of GDP in the health sector, 1 percent in education, 2.52 percent in social security," he said.

Debapriya identified lack of employment, regional discrimination, violence against women, environmental hazards, inefficiency in government institutions, degradation of values and prevalence of corruption as major problems in socio-economic life.

He said due to widespread corruption and inefficiency at local level, fair use of government resources is failing.

He made 11 recommendations including democratic restoration to solve major problem adding it is necessary to ensure balanced and inclusive development.

CPD's Board of Trustee Chairman Professor Rehman Sobhan presided over the event. Core members of the citizens' platform, NGOs and private sector representatives, cultural personality also spoke on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittances lag behind number of migrants: FinMin
BB introduces dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year
‘Benefits of country's dev yet to reach poor’
‘Early flood warning system needs to be updated’
Major indices rise on DSE, slide on CSE
China seeks strategic energy partnership with Arab States
BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties
Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft