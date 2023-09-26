Major indices rise on DSE, slide on CSE







At the end of the trading DSEX, the main index of the DSE increased by 1 point to 6,282 and DSE Shariah also rose by 64.64 points to 1,359. However, the DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, edged down by 1 point compared to 2,135.



Transactions on the DSE declined to Tk 441.27 crore on Monday from Tk 500.74 crore transaction on Sunday.

The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Union Insurance, BDCom Online, Fu-Wang Food, Khan Brothers PP, Gemini Sea Food, Crystal Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, Prabhati Insurance, Sonali Paper and Eastern Housing.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khan Brothers PP, Ambi Pharma, OIMEX Electrode, Karnaphuli Insurance, Khulna Printing, Standard Insurance, BGIC, Continental Insurance, Daffodil Computer and Prabhati Insurance.



The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Legacy Footwear, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Miracle Industries, Paramount Textiles, Apex Spinning, Pragati Life Insurance, Pioneer Insurance, Intraco Refueling, GQ Ballpen and Reliance Insurance.

At the CSE, its overall market price index CASPI decreased by 15 points to 18570 .37. Of the 167 institutions that participated in the market rose in price.



Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday amid volatile trading.At the end of the trading DSEX, the main index of the DSE increased by 1 point to 6,282 and DSE Shariah also rose by 64.64 points to 1,359. However, the DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, edged down by 1 point compared to 2,135.Transactions on the DSE declined to Tk 441.27 crore on Monday from Tk 500.74 crore transaction on Sunday.The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Union Insurance, BDCom Online, Fu-Wang Food, Khan Brothers PP, Gemini Sea Food, Crystal Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, Prabhati Insurance, Sonali Paper and Eastern Housing.The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khan Brothers PP, Ambi Pharma, OIMEX Electrode, Karnaphuli Insurance, Khulna Printing, Standard Insurance, BGIC, Continental Insurance, Daffodil Computer and Prabhati Insurance.The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Legacy Footwear, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Miracle Industries, Paramount Textiles, Apex Spinning, Pragati Life Insurance, Pioneer Insurance, Intraco Refueling, GQ Ballpen and Reliance Insurance.At the CSE, its overall market price index CASPI decreased by 15 points to 18570 .37. Of the 167 institutions that participated in the market rose in price.