Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties

BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and South Korea crossed 3.0 billion US dollars in the last fiscal year 2022-23.

Bangladesh is looking forward to furthering intensifying ties with South Korea especially in trade and investment to expedite realizing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of achieving 'Sonar Bangla' or the Golden Bengal.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said this at a reception marking the National Foundation Day Reception of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) as the chief guest at a city hotel on Sunday evening.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik hosted the reception at a city hotel.

The state minister referred to the 50 years of glorious bilateral relations and expressed hope to take this friendship to the next level by creating a more in-depth, all-encompassing collaboration.

He also mentioned the recent meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in India.

The state minister reiterated the vision of the prime minister to achieve a knowledge and technology-based prosperous smart Bangladesh by 2041.

Alam also expressed gratitude for the Korean recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state at a very early stage of our independence on May 12, 1972.

Ambassador Park Young Sik said that the bilateral ties between the countries are now on a solid footing. Terming Bangladesh as one of the closest friends of South Korea, he hoped that the ties would reach  a new trajectory in the coming days.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittances lag behind number of migrants: FinMin
BB introduces dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year
‘Benefits of country's dev yet to reach poor’
‘Early flood warning system needs to be updated’
Major indices rise on DSE, slide on CSE
China seeks strategic energy partnership with Arab States
BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties
Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft