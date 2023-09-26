

BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties



Bangladesh is looking forward to furthering intensifying ties with South Korea especially in trade and investment to expedite realizing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of achieving 'Sonar Bangla' or the Golden Bengal.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said this at a reception marking the National Foundation Day Reception of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) as the chief guest at a city hotel on Sunday evening.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik hosted the reception at a city hotel.



The state minister referred to the 50 years of glorious bilateral relations and expressed hope to take this friendship to the next level by creating a more in-depth, all-encompassing collaboration.



He also mentioned the recent meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in India.



The state minister reiterated the vision of the prime minister to achieve a knowledge and technology-based prosperous smart Bangladesh by 2041.



Alam also expressed gratitude for the Korean recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state at a very early stage of our independence on May 12, 1972.



Ambassador Park Young Sik said that the bilateral ties between the countries are now on a solid footing. Terming Bangladesh as one of the closest friends of South Korea, he hoped that the ties would reach a new trajectory in the coming days.



