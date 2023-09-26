Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Prices of hilsa shot up again beyond the reach of the low-income people amid start of hilsha fishing ban from October 12 next, and announcement of export to India, traders said.

The prices increased further by Tk 150-300 per kg in major city markets on Sunday as small sized ones were selling at Tk 850-1,100, medium Tk 1,400-1,800 and bigger ones Tk 1,850-2,450 a kg.

The government last week permitted 79 traders to export 3,950 tonnes of hilsha to West Bengal as a gesture ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, a three-week long ban on hilsha fishing in the bay and rivers will start from October 12 under the government's hilsa conservation programme, according to Department of Fisheries.

The government imposed a ban on catching, procurement, marketing, buying, selling, transportation, stocking and exchange of hilsa during the period to conserve mother hilsa.

Lokman Hossain, a fish vendor at Dhanmondi said prices of hilsa showed a slight decline since early this month (September), but went up again in last three days.

He said a fish weighing 450-600 gram is being traded at Tk 30,000-32,000 a maund (40 kg) at Mawa wholesale market as compared to a maximum Tk 24,000 a week ago.

The medium and big ones were being traded at Tk 40,000-70,000 per maund depending on the size and quality, marking a 20-25 per cent hike in seven days.

Azibor Rahman Mridha, a fish wholesaler at Jatrabari in the city, said hilsa collection was considerably low in June-August period of this year amid less rain.

He said catching hilsa has just started but the starting of exports pushed up prices of medium and big-sized fish in the mokams (hubs) at Chandpur, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal and Cox's Bazar.

He said many traders have also started preserving the fish following the announcement of the fishing ban.

The prices of other riverine fish also increased by Tk 100-150 a kg in a week due to hilsa price hike and fishing ban.

Meanwhile, Indian media channel ABP News in its online reported that nine trucks carrying 45 tonnes of hilsa entered West Bengal through the Petrapole border on September 22.

Customs clearing agent Firoj Mandal said a total of 40-45 metric tonnes of hilsa crossed the border from Bangladesh on the day. The fish will reach various markets like Kolkata, Siliguri and Murshidabad, he added.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said traders are raising prices at a time when collection of hilsa has been increasing. He said hilsa is now too costly for low-income people to buy.

He said the ministries of commerce, fisheries and livestock could  conduct drives in the mokams to bring hilsa prices within the reach of commoners.

The country collects 0.4 million tonnes of hilsa annually from the Bay of Bengal and rivers that constitute only 9.0-10 per cent of the country's total fish production.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittances lag behind number of migrants: FinMin
BB introduces dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year
‘Benefits of country's dev yet to reach poor’
‘Early flood warning system needs to be updated’
Major indices rise on DSE, slide on CSE
China seeks strategic energy partnership with Arab States
BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties
Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft