Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins







The prices increased further by Tk 150-300 per kg in major city markets on Sunday as small sized ones were selling at Tk 850-1,100, medium Tk 1,400-1,800 and bigger ones Tk 1,850-2,450 a kg.



The government last week permitted 79 traders to export 3,950 tonnes of hilsha to West Bengal as a gesture ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, a three-week long ban on hilsha fishing in the bay and rivers will start from October 12 under the government's hilsa conservation programme, according to Department of Fisheries.



The government imposed a ban on catching, procurement, marketing, buying, selling, transportation, stocking and exchange of hilsa during the period to conserve mother hilsa.



Lokman Hossain, a fish vendor at Dhanmondi said prices of hilsa showed a slight decline since early this month (September), but went up again in last three days.



He said a fish weighing 450-600 gram is being traded at Tk 30,000-32,000 a maund (40 kg) at Mawa wholesale market as compared to a maximum Tk 24,000 a week ago.



The medium and big ones were being traded at Tk 40,000-70,000 per maund depending on the size and quality, marking a 20-25 per cent hike in seven days.



Azibor Rahman Mridha, a fish wholesaler at Jatrabari in the city, said hilsa collection was considerably low in June-August period of this year amid less rain.



He said catching hilsa has just started but the starting of exports pushed up prices of medium and big-sized fish in the mokams (hubs) at Chandpur, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal and Cox's Bazar.



He said many traders have also started preserving the fish following the announcement of the fishing ban.



The prices of other riverine fish also increased by Tk 100-150 a kg in a week due to hilsa price hike and fishing ban.



Meanwhile, Indian media channel ABP News in its online reported that nine trucks carrying 45 tonnes of hilsa entered West Bengal through the Petrapole border on September 22.



Customs clearing agent Firoj Mandal said a total of 40-45 metric tonnes of hilsa crossed the border from Bangladesh on the day. The fish will reach various markets like Kolkata, Siliguri and Murshidabad, he added.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said traders are raising prices at a time when collection of hilsa has been increasing. He said hilsa is now too costly for low-income people to buy.



He said the ministries of commerce, fisheries and livestock could conduct drives in the mokams to bring hilsa prices within the reach of commoners.



The country collects 0.4 million tonnes of hilsa annually from the Bay of Bengal and rivers that constitute only 9.0-10 per cent of the country's total fish production.



