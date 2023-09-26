Nagad offers ICC WC tickets on Mastercard add-money, bill pay







Customers can win World Cup match tickets by making an add-money of BDT 3,450 to their Nagad wallets from Mastercard or by settling their credit card bill of the same amount using this MFS platform, says a press release.



The exciting offers do not end here - the highest transacting customer will get an opportunity to participate in the "Flag Bearer Program" every week during this campaign period.

If the customer's kid is between 12 and 18 years old, he or she will have an honour of holding the team's flag during the national anthem. Besides, the winner will enjoy the game in ultimate comfort from the "Mastercard Sofa".



Moreover, the highest Mastercard credit card bill payer during the campaign period will have a chance to take a picture with the coveted World Cup trophy right on the ground.



On the other hand, the person making the highest add-money transactions during the campaign will take a selfie with the Player of the Match.



Talking about this campaign, Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Nagad and Mastercard have come up with an exciting offer for customers ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023.



