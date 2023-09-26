Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers ICC WC tickets on Mastercard add-money, bill pay

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Nagad, a popular mobile money carrier in Bangladesh, has brought in an exciting offer for its customers to take their cricket experiences to the next level during the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Customers can win World Cup match tickets by making an add-money of BDT 3,450 to their Nagad wallets from Mastercard or by settling their credit card bill of the same amount using this MFS platform, says a press release.

The exciting offers do not end here - the highest transacting customer will get an opportunity to participate in the "Flag Bearer Program" every week during this campaign period.

If the customer's kid is between 12 and 18 years old, he or she will have an honour of holding the team's flag during the national anthem. Besides, the winner will enjoy the game in ultimate comfort from the "Mastercard Sofa".

Moreover, the highest Mastercard credit card bill payer during the campaign period will have a chance to take a picture with the coveted World Cup trophy right on the ground.

On the other hand, the person making the highest add-money transactions during the campaign will take a selfie with the Player of the Match.

Talking about this campaign, Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Nagad and Mastercard have come up with an exciting offer for customers ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittances lag behind number of migrants: FinMin
BB introduces dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year
‘Benefits of country's dev yet to reach poor’
‘Early flood warning system needs to be updated’
Major indices rise on DSE, slide on CSE
China seeks strategic energy partnership with Arab States
BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties
Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft