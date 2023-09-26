Fed official calls for more rate hikes







WASHINGTON, Sept 25: The US Federal Reserve has more work to do to tackle high inflation despite making "considerable" progress in the last 18 months, a senior bank official said Friday.Earlier this week, Fed officials unanimously voted to hold interest rates at a 22-year high while indicating they expect another hike will be needed to bring inflation down to the US central bank's long-term target of two percent.The decision postponed additional pain for millions of Americans already struggling with the impact of the Fed's existing hikes on mortgages and other loans.Although the Fed has made "considerable progress on lowering inflation," it remains "too high," warranting further action, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman told a conference in Colorado, according to prepared remarks. �AFP