

Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Partex Furniture sign MoU



Kapila Liyanage, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, and Fakhruddin Ahmed, head of operation of Partex Industries Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies at the bank's head office recently.



The MoU has been signed to offer 0% EMI facilities on CBC Credit Card Cardholders', says a press release.

Other senior officials from both the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Partex Furniture Industries Ltd.Kapila Liyanage, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, and Fakhruddin Ahmed, head of operation of Partex Industries Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies at the bank's head office recently.The MoU has been signed to offer 0% EMI facilities on CBC Credit Card Cardholders', says a press release.Other senior officials from both the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.