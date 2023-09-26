

Fresh Ceramics opens dealer showroom at Bangla Motor



Starting from its journey in 2021, Fresh Ceramics, ceramic tiles manufacturing and marketer brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), is working relentlessly to ensure aesthetic design and the best quality tiles for the Bangladeshi people, says a press release.



Fresh Ceramics' Chief Operating Officer (COO) A.K.M. Ziaul Islam inaugurated the exclusive dealer showroom.

Fresh Ceramics' Deputy General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam and Manager (Sales) Obydul Hoquewere also present during the inauguration.



The proprietor of 'Hatirpool Tiles'Humayun Kabir (Sohag)and the influential people from the area were also present. The showroom will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.



Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 51,000 square-meter.



Fresh Ceramics, ceramic tiles manufacturing and marketer brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) inaugurated an exclusive dealer showroom 'Hatirpool Tiles' at Bangla Motor, Dhaka recently.Starting from its journey in 2021, Fresh Ceramics, ceramic tiles manufacturing and marketer brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), is working relentlessly to ensure aesthetic design and the best quality tiles for the Bangladeshi people, says a press release.Fresh Ceramics' Chief Operating Officer (COO) A.K.M. Ziaul Islam inaugurated the exclusive dealer showroom.Fresh Ceramics' Deputy General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam and Manager (Sales) Obydul Hoquewere also present during the inauguration.The proprietor of 'Hatirpool Tiles'Humayun Kabir (Sohag)and the influential people from the area were also present. The showroom will showcase the tiles of all sizes and different designs of Fresh Ceramics.Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 51,000 square-meter.