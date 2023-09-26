German business morale stays weak in September







FRANKFURT, Sept 25: German business sentiment fell less than expected in September but it was the fifth consecutive decline, a key survey showed Monday, as Europe's biggest economy struggles to recover from a recession.The Ifo institute's closely watched confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, ticked down to 85.7 points from 85.8 the previous month.Analysts surveyed by financial data company FactSet had expected a sharper fall, at 85 points."Sentiment in the German economy remains bleak," said Ifo president Clemens Fuest. "The German economy is treading water."The survey found that companies were slightly less pessimistic than in August about the outlook for the months ahead, but more downbeat about their current business situation. �AFP