

Backpack brand Outdoor Products enters BD



The grand launch event unfolded at Yellow's flagship store on Gulshan Avenue recently, says a press release.



The ceremony was attended by Iwama Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naved Husain, Advisor to Beximco Group, Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, CEO and President of Beximco Textiles, Apparel and PPE Division, Morita Hiroshi, Managing Director of Itochu Textile Prominent (Asia) Limited, Tetsuro Kano, Chief Representative and General Manager of Itochu Corporation's Dhaka Liaison Office, Kato, CEO of Itochu India, Shehryar Burney, Executive Director, Yellow, Hadi S A Chowdhury, Senior General Manager and Head of Retail Operations, Yellow.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, remarked, "I'm always saying, strengthening relationships with humans is more important. Thus, introduction of the product will create the bridge. This is one of the clear pieces of evidence."



"This is a big stage for Japanese companies to penetrate Bangladesh's domestic market. It's a big first step, I hope other Japanese companies would follow the brave step forward that this Company proceeded with," he added.



Ahmed Shahryar Rahman stated, "We are proud of this moment. I see a win- win situation for everyone, we want to contribute to the bigger Japan Bangladesh friendship."



Naved Husain, said, "It's a pleasure to collab with Outdoor Products. We are proud of it. It's going to impact the lifestyle of young people in Bangladesh. It will encourage hiking at trekking to explore the beauty of Bangladesh. It's not about a good product, It's also about the lifestyle."



CEO of ITOCHU Prominent Apparels (Hong Kong), expressed, "I'm very happy to Launch our most important outdoor products.



Outdoor was established in 1973, It's the brand's 50th anniversary. We are expanding our products in Bangladesh with strong support of Beximco and YELLOW. In future we will increase Product lines to accessories and more.



Yellow's head of retail, Hadi S A Chowdhury added, "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us. Outdoor Products' commitment to quality and innovation seamlessly with YELLOW's values."



The launch party showcased an extensive collection of Outdoor Products' most sought-after backpacks, including daypacks, hiking backpacks, laptop backpacks, and travel packs, among others.



Each product exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship, meeting the highest standards of durability and functionality while incorporating the latest trends in design and technology.



The Outdoor Products collection is now available at YELLOW Gulshan Flagship store, followed by other Yellow stores and online.



