Brac University hosts academic information session







Commencing at 12pm this session served as an inspiring catalyst for budding social entrepreneurs. It brilliantly illuminated the intricacies of the Hult Prize competition, drawing wisdom and insights from Saika Binte Islam, a standout in the Semi-Final Global Round's top six and the victor of the 2022 - 2023 Hult Prize at BracU, along with the former campus director, Sirzil Haider, says a press release.



During the discourse on challenges and innovative ideas, the esteemed guest of honour, Nafees Salim, founder and CEO of the Impact Academy, shared his visionary perspectives on the evolving landscape of entrepreneurial strategies.

Saika Binte Islam, a participant in the Semi-Final Global Round's top six and the reigning champion of the Hult Prize at BracU 2022 - 2023 provided a comprehensive overview of her Hult Prize journey.



She expressed gratitude to the faculties of Brac Business School and the Department of Economics & Social Sciences at Brac University for their invaluable guidance and support.



Saika Binte Islam emphasized the significance of thorough research, justified information on presentation slides, and preparedness for potential obstacles, stressing, "Research is paramount, as judges may hail from your chosen industry, demanding in-depth knowledge.



Sirzil Haider, the former campus director of the Hult Prize at BracU 2022 - 2023, outlined the structure and focus of this year's Hult Prize. He delved into the advantages and challenges of the chosen theme, "UNLIMITED'' which focuses on all the 17 SDG goals.



Nafees Salim, Founder and CEO of the Impact Academy, shed light on emerging trends in the business sector and passionately encouraged students to partake in co-curricular activities.



Furthermore, he underscored the importance of three key facets when embarking on a business venture: understanding the consumer, refining production processes, and crafting effective marketing strategies.



Hult Prize at Brac University 2023 - 2024 proudly announces its esteemed partners. Somoy TV and The Business Standard have been designated as the official news media partners.



Carnival Radio joins as the official radio partner. WaffleUp has come aboard as the snack partner, while Monami Group stands as the beverage sponsor.



Furthermore, they are delighted to have BracU Express and BracU Arts and Photography Society as their esteemed on-campus partners.



