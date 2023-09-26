BTMA re-elects Mohammad Ali Khokon as president



Mohammad Ali Khokon, chairman of the Maksons Group, has been re-elected unopposed as the president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Sunday for the 2023-25 tenure. It's his third consecutive term.Abul Bashar, chairman of the election commission, announced the name of the president, three vice-presidents and 23 directors who were elected unopposed, the BTMA said in a press release.The three vice-presidents are Israq Textile Mills Limited Managing Director Md Fazlul Hoque from the yarn manufacturing category, JAJ Bhuiyan Textile Mills Managing Director Md Fayazur Rahman Bhuiyan from the fabrics manufacturing category and NZ Denim Ltd Chairman Md Saleudh Zaman Khan from the dyeing-printing category.The directors are Md Mosharaf Hossain, Md Monir Hossain, Syed Enayet Kabir, M Solaiman, Md Khorshed Alam, Md Masud Rana, Engineer Rajib Haider, Monalisa Mannan, Engineer Ishtiaq Ahmed Soikat, BM Shoyeb, Md Shahid Alam, Azizur -R -Chowdhury, Ahmed Shahriar Rahman, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Abdullah Al-Mamun, Syed Nurul Islam, Nur-E-Yasmin Fatima, Ahnaf Aziz, Md Kamrul Hasan, Abdul Odud Chowdhury, Md Azhar Khan, Rashedul Hasan Rintu and Motiur Rahman.