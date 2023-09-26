Video
80,000 tonnes of potato stocked in Joypurhat

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

JOYPURHAT, Sept 25:  A total of 80,000 tonnes of potatoes are stored in 19 cold storages in the district. There is a demand of 40,000 tonnes of potato in the local consumer level. After meeting the demand, 40,000 tonnes of potato will be surplus in the district.

Rahela Parveen, Deputy Director of Department Agriculture Extension (DAE) of the district, said this season different varieties of potatoes have been cultivated in about 38,625 hectares of land in the district.

A total of 9,23,200 tonnes of potato have been produced and 1,50,104 tonnes of potato stored at 19 cold storages in the district.

Of these, 25 percent are seed potato and 75 percent for consumption potato.

A lot of potatoes is stored in the cold storage, some unscrupulous potato traders are trying to increase potato price by creating an artificially shortage in the market.

The potato was bought from the farmers at a rate of Taka 10 to 15 per kg. The price of the potato will be rate at Taka 17 to 22 per kg including cost of cold storage and other costs, she said.

The Ministry of Commerce in the country has fixed the price of potato, wholesale price at Taka 26 to 27 per kg and maximum retail price of potato at Taka 35 to 36.     �BSS



