

SBAC Bank holds Shariah Supervisory Committee meeting



Moulana Md. Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of SBAC Bank, presided over the meeting in presence of SBAC Bank Chairman AZM Shofiuddin Shamim.



Among others, member of the supervisory committee Md. Fariduddin Ahmed, Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Kadir, Dr. Zubair Mohammad Ehsanul Hoque, Dr. Muhammad Zahirul Islam, Dr. Md. Mohabbat Hossain, Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Habibur Rahman and Md. Mokaddess Ali, Company Secretary and Member Secretary of the committee were present.

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd's Shariah Supervisory Committee meeting was held at its head office on Monday, says a press release.Moulana Md. Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of SBAC Bank, presided over the meeting in presence of SBAC Bank Chairman AZM Shofiuddin Shamim.Among others, member of the supervisory committee Md. Fariduddin Ahmed, Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Kadir, Dr. Zubair Mohammad Ehsanul Hoque, Dr. Muhammad Zahirul Islam, Dr. Md. Mohabbat Hossain, Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Habibur Rahman and Md. Mokaddess Ali, Company Secretary and Member Secretary of the committee were present.