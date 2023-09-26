

NCC Bank distributes agri-inputs to farmers of Cumilla



Chairman of Nangolkot Upazila Md. Shamsuddin Kalu (AIP) attended the ceremony as chief guest while SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony, says a press release.



Besides, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Nangolkot Md. Rayhan Mehebub and Upazila Agriculture Officer of Nangolkot Md. Nazrul Islam were present as special guest. They distributed seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Nangolkot, Laksam and Chauddagram Upazila on Saturday.

In Cumilla Sadar CSR program Chairman of Adarso Sadar Upazila Parishad Advocate Md. Aminul Islam present as Chief Guest. SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony while Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Adarso Sadar Upazila Kaniz Fatema were present and distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers.



In the Gouripur CSR program Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Gouripur Md. Mohinul Hasan were present and distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Gouripur, Chandina, Debidwar and others Upazila.



Besides, SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam and SVP and Manager of Cumilla Branch Mohammad Nurul Haque along with Manager and Officers of Gouripur, Highway, Nangolkot and Chandina Branch of NCC Bank were also present in the ceremony.



