3-day int'l healthcare expo opens in city Thursday







It will run until September 30. The expo will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm and visitors can enter for free till 5 pm. The schedules were announced at a press conference Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU)on Monday.



The press conference was attended by Murad Hossain, Owner, Facilitation International, and Dilip Kumar Chopra, Director, Empathy Solutions (India).

Murad Hossain said besides host Bangladesh, hospitals and health care service providers from India, Nepal, Iran, Turkey, Highland and Malaysia will participate in the 3-day event. He said at least 10 interactive workshops and panel discussions on health care will be held in the three-day event.



Local and foreign doctors, medical scientists, researchers of various specialties will participate. A significant number of renowned doctors will be given honors and rewards for their contribution in medical sector of the country.



Along with this, NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) will provide training programs and certificates on NABH standards and quality for doctors, hospitals, diagnostic centers, medical value travel facilitators and more than one hundred professionals in health sector at no cost - said Murad Hossain. .



He said leading hospitals, wellness centers, healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals and their latest technologies and products will be displayed at the expo, as well as revolutionary progress of the health sector pioneered by telemedicine.



There will be an opportunity to highlight their professional skills and at the same time enrich themselves more.



Former director general of the Department of Health, Dr. Shah Monir Hossain. Brigadier General and Director of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. Nazmul Haque, Director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital Professor Dr. Md. Khalilur Rahman will attend the event.



Foundation of Healthcare and Wellness Promotion, Health Tourism Development Center of Islamic Countries, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Service Export Promotion Council of India are lending support to the event.



Burn and plastic surgeon Samant Lal Sen, neurologist Kazi Deen Mohammad and pediatrician Professor Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah and 17 other doctors will be honored on this occasion.



