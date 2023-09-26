Video
ICB, its 3 subsidiaries hold stakeholders' meet

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

ICB, its 3 subsidiaries hold stakeholders’ meet

ICB, its 3 subsidiaries hold stakeholders’ meet

With the aim of establishing good governance, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and its three subsidiaries namely- ICB Capital Management Ltd, ICB Asset Management Company Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd- held a stakeholders' meeting at the Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts in Sylhet on Sunday, says a press release.

Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB, Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB,  Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of ICB, Prof Md. Abdul Quddus, Ex-Chairman of Sylhet Education Board,  Fakhor Uddin Ali Ahmed, Ex-Chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC,  Kamal Ahmed Chowdhury, Ex-Professor of Shahjalal  University of Science and Technology, the Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, General Managers of ICB, respective officers and stakeholders of Sylhet region were present at the meeting.

Representatives of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd, Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution Ltd, IFIC Bank PLC and other financial institutions were also present at the meeting as stakeholder.

The stakeholders present at the meeting expressed their valuable opinion on capital market development and customer service of ICB and its three subsidiary companies.



