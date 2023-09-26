Pak banks score low on human rights policies: Report







KARACHI, Sept 25: Pakistani banks score high on average for their anti-corruption policies but perform poorly on human rights policies, according to a policy assessment conducted by Fair Finance Pakistan, a coalition of civil society bodies, think tanks and advocacy groups that seeks to strengthen the commitment of financial industry to environmental, social and human rights standards.Its findings are based on the disclosure of publicly available policies on human rights and corruption by five leading commercial banks namely Habib Bank Ltd, MCB Bank Ltd, Meezan Bank Ltd, Allied Bank Ltd and National Bank of Pakistan Ltd.Banks were rated on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being the least desirable score.The assessment was based on Fair Finance Guide International (FFGI) methodology, which observes compliance with international standards for responsible business practices and has been conducted in over 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.Habib Bank Ltd scored the highest average of 4.2 out of 10, followed by MCB Bank Ltd at 3.3. Meanwhile, Meezan Bank Ltd, Allied Bank Ltd and National Bank of Pakistan Ltd scored an average of 2.5. Results show all five banks have well-defined policies on disclosing bribery and implementing anti-money laundering measures.All banks, except Allied Bank Ltd, have set up mechanisms to verify the ultimate beneficial owner(s) of the companies they finance. �Dawn