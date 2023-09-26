Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak banks score low on human rights policies: Report

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

KARACHI, Sept 25: Pakistani banks score high on average for their anti-corruption policies but perform poorly on human rights policies, according to a policy assessment conducted by Fair Finance Pakistan, a coalition of civil society bodies, think tanks and advocacy groups that seeks to strengthen the commitment of financial industry to environmental, social and human rights standards.

Its findings are based on the disclosure of publicly available policies on human rights and corruption by five leading commercial banks namely Habib Bank Ltd, MCB Bank Ltd, Meezan Bank Ltd, Allied Bank Ltd and National Bank of Pakistan Ltd.

Banks were rated on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being the least desirable score.

The assessment was based on Fair Finance Guide International (FFGI) methodology, which observes compliance with international standards for responsible business practices and has been conducted in over 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

Habib Bank Ltd scored the highest average of 4.2 out of 10, followed by MCB Bank Ltd at 3.3. Meanwhile, Meezan Bank Ltd, Allied Bank Ltd and National Bank of Pakistan Ltd scored an average of 2.5. Results show all five banks have well-defined policies on disclosing bribery and implementing anti-money laundering measures.

All banks, except Allied Bank Ltd, have set up mechanisms to verify the ultimate beneficial owner(s) of the companies they finance.    �Dawn



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittances lag behind number of migrants: FinMin
BB introduces dollar booking policy for maximum 1 year
‘Benefits of country's dev yet to reach poor’
‘Early flood warning system needs to be updated’
Major indices rise on DSE, slide on CSE
China seeks strategic energy partnership with Arab States
BD-S Korea trade crosses $3b on drive to boost bilateral ties
Hilsa prices soar as export to India begins


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft