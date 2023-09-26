

Bridging gap between int'l trade finance and SMEs underscored



Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) was present as the chief guest at the seminar, presided over by BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman. Dr Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address.



Md. Abdus Salam Azad, HFF, Supernumerary Professor, BIBM; Md. Abdul Jabber, Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank PLC; Mohammad Abu Jafar, Acting Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited; M. Khurshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director of Eastern Bank PLC made comments as designated discussants.

A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the seminar.



A paper "International Trade Finance and SME: Bridging the Gap"was presented in the programme by Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM.



Other members of the research team were Tofayel Ahmed, Assistant Professor of BIBM; Rahat Banu, Assistant Professor, BIBM; Rajib Kumar Das, Lecturer of BIBM; Pradip Paul, Additional Director of BB and Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.



Kazi Sayedur Rahman Chairman said: "SMEs can directly serve international markets by beginning to export to distributors or to final consumers located in foreign markets.



Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for around 90% of companies and more than half of the jobs worldwide according to the World Bank (WB) data.



According to WTO estimates, based on data from WB Enterprise Surveys for over 25,000 SMEs in the manufacturing industry in developing economies, SMEs' direct exports represent on average just 7.6 per cent of total manufacturing sales.



In contrast, large manufacturing firms, with more than 100 employees, directly exported 14.1 per cent of their total sales.

However, SMEs are disproportionately affected by trade finance gap.



The disproportionately small share of exports from SMEs is a cause of concern in modern trade policy.



The small share of SMEs to international trade can be expanded by bank led trade finance as banks provide trade finance and facilitation to their traders.



In recent times, banks' facilitation and trade finance is also important for SMEs due to improved technology literacy and Covid-19 pandemic.



SME and Special Programmes Department of BB is providing different refinance facilities for cottage, micro and small industry.



Presently, SME and Special Programmes Department of BB is running 5 refinance schemes from its own funds and 6 projects with assistance from JICA, AIIB, and European development partners in the CMSME sector, which are revolving in nature.



With the regulatory support of BB, banks and NBFIs have come forward for development of the SME sector under the close monitoring and supervision of BB.



Total loan and advance outstanding in the CMSME sector were 80.6 percent of the annual CMSME net outstanding based target of BDT 2855.65 billion set by banks and NBFIs for the year 2022.



In order to provide start-up capital to new cottage, micro and small enterprises, BB provides up to BDT 2.5 million to the prospective entrepreneurs as a CMSE loan with collateral security and up to BDT 1.0 million as a CMSE loan without collateral.



BB introduced a refinancing scheme named "Small Enterprise Fund (SEF)" of BDT 15.0 billion out of its own fund for supporting the development of small enterprises in the country.



