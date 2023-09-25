Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Media not out of Visa restriction policy: Haas

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said the media will also be included in the newly implemented US visa restrictions policy besides the ruling party, opposition parties and law enforcement agencies.

The US Ambassador made this comment during an interview with a private TV channel (Channel 24 on Sunday).

Haas said, "Besides the ruling party, opposition parties and law enforcement agencies, the media will also be included in the visa policy in future."

The United States stated its commitment to further deepening its engagement with Bangladesh, aligning with the aspirations of the people for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.

Earlier, the United States enforced visa restrictions on individuals within law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition, US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said on Friday.

He said, "The State Department evaluates individuals' ineligibility based on a thorough, well-documented, and fact-checked case-by-case examination of credible information regarding those obstructing the democratic process in Bangladesh.

This process is applied equally and rigorously to members of the government, opposition, and security services."

Immediate family members of restricted individuals may also face ineligibility for entry into the United States, he added.

He also relayed the United States' commitment to further deepening its engagement with Bangladesh, aligning with the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Media not out of Visa restriction policy: Haas
KSA keen to invest in BD
There's no hitch in BD-US ties for new visa policy: Momen
Banks see liquidity growth by 4.1 pc in July
LPG selling over govt fixed price, admits Nasrul
BCL men lock VC office for not appointing leader as teacher
Siddiqur Rahman Patwari elected unopposed in Natore-4 by-poll
PBI adds new dimension to efficiency in probing cases: IGP


Latest News
Two die of dengue in Bogura
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft