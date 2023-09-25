Media not out of Visa restriction policy: Haas







The US Ambassador made this comment during an interview with a private TV channel (Channel 24 on Sunday).



Haas said, "Besides the ruling party, opposition parties and law enforcement agencies, the media will also be included in the visa policy in future."

The United States stated its commitment to further deepening its engagement with Bangladesh, aligning with the aspirations of the people for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.



Earlier, the United States enforced visa restrictions on individuals within law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition, US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said on Friday.



He said, "The State Department evaluates individuals' ineligibility based on a thorough, well-documented, and fact-checked case-by-case examination of credible information regarding those obstructing the democratic process in Bangladesh.



This process is applied equally and rigorously to members of the government, opposition, and security services."



Immediate family members of restricted individuals may also face ineligibility for entry into the United States, he added.



He also relayed the United States' commitment to further deepening its engagement with Bangladesh, aligning with the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.

The United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said the media will also be included in the newly implemented US visa restrictions policy besides the ruling party, opposition parties and law enforcement agencies.The US Ambassador made this comment during an interview with a private TV channel (Channel 24 on Sunday).Haas said, "Besides the ruling party, opposition parties and law enforcement agencies, the media will also be included in the visa policy in future."The United States stated its commitment to further deepening its engagement with Bangladesh, aligning with the aspirations of the people for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.Earlier, the United States enforced visa restrictions on individuals within law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition, US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said on Friday.He said, "The State Department evaluates individuals' ineligibility based on a thorough, well-documented, and fact-checked case-by-case examination of credible information regarding those obstructing the democratic process in Bangladesh.This process is applied equally and rigorously to members of the government, opposition, and security services."Immediate family members of restricted individuals may also face ineligibility for entry into the United States, he added.He also relayed the United States' commitment to further deepening its engagement with Bangladesh, aligning with the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people for free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.