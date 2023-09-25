Video
KSA keen to invest in BD

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Diplomatic Correspondent

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan said on Sunday that Bangladesh is an emerging economic power in Southeast Asia, and Saudi Arabia is keen to invest in various sectors in Bangladesh.

"Many renowned Saudi companies and investors have shown keen interest in investing in different sectors," he said in a message marking the 93rd Saudi National Day.

September 23 is the Saudi National Day, however, the Saudi Embassy will celebrate the day in Dhaka on 26 September.

The Saudi ambassador said the relationship between the two countries is deep-rooted and outstanding, based on a strong foundation of religious and cultural ties.

He said  that the Kingdom consistently offers its cooperation and assistance to Bangladesh whenever it faces disasters.

He said the Saudi-Bangladesh relations were strengthened after the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Kingdom in 2016 and meeting with the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, as well as visits by a number of Saudi ministers who were accompanied by high-level officials of the Kingdom.

The ambassador said the Kingdom has also provided financial assistance for different projects, like building houses, schools, mosques, orphanages, and shelters for protection from natural disasters, as well as establishing hospitals, bridges, and power plants.

"Saudi Arabia is accustomed to standing beside Bangladesh and helping it, especially in times of hardship. The Bangladeshi nation loves Islam and the Kingdom wholeheartedly, which gives great importance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he said.

The envoy mentioned that millions of Bangladeshis are working in different sectors in the Kingdom, which is the "greatest labour market in the world."

"The Kingdom has made a great contribution to the betterment of the living standards of this country, as migrant workers are sending remittances to their beloved family members constantly," he said.



