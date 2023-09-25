Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Banks see liquidity growth by 4.1 pc in July

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Shamsul Huda

In monthly major economic indicators report, Bangladesh Bank reveals significant growth in the liquidity of scheduled commercial banks as of July 2023.

The total liquid assets of these banks surged by 4 percent compared to June, reaching an impressive Tk 4,384.91 billion, up from Tk 4,212.34 billion.

One noteworthy highlight is the minimum required liquid assets for scheduled banks, which stood at Tk 2,578.59 billion in July 2023, marking an increase from the Tk 2,549.62 billion recorded in June 2023.

Excess reserves, denoting cash reserves exceeding the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), reached Tk 117.02 billion in July 2023.

This substantial increase, amounting to 8.90 percent compared to June 2023, can be primarily attributed to the higher cash holdings within the banking sector.

The Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR), which had been on an upward trajectory since June 2021, reached 79.0 percent by December 2022. This figure remained comfortably below the allowable limit set by the Bangladesh Bank.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) displayed a declining trend since June 2021, reaching 153.97 percent by December 2022.

Despite the decrease, this figure still exceeded the minimum requirement of 100 percent, demonstrating that banks possessed high-quality liquid assets capable of covering net cash flows for a minimum of 30 days.

In December 2022, banks successfully met the minimum regulatory requirement for the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), which slightly increased from 110.18 percent in the previous quarter to 110.22 percent.

It's important to note that banks were directed in April 2020 to maintain their ADR within specified limits by DOS circular no.02 dated 12 April 2020.

Conventional banks were instructed to maintain an ADR of a maximum of 87 percent (85 percent + 2.0 percent of special consideration), while Islamic Shari'ah-based banks were required to keep it within 92 percent (90.0 percent + 2.0 percent of special consideration).

The latest data from Bangladesh Bank's monthly economic report indicates robust liquidity growth within the banking sector, ensuring stability and adherence to regulatory requirements.

When contacted a senior BB official said one key highlight is the rise in excess reserves, standing at Tk117.02 billion in July 2023. This indicates a healthy buffer for unforeseen challenges. Additionally, the Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR) remains well below regulatory limits, ensuring ample liquidity for future lending activities.

"This reflects a sound banking environment, reassuring investors and depositors alike. It's essential for Bangladesh's economic growth and financial security", he said and added this financial report underscores the strength and prudence of Bangladesh's banking sector.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) exceeding 100 percent and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) maintaining regulatory requirements demonstrate that banks are equipped to weather short-term crises and maintain financial stability over the long term, the BB official said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Media not out of Visa restriction policy: Haas
KSA keen to invest in BD
There's no hitch in BD-US ties for new visa policy: Momen
Banks see liquidity growth by 4.1 pc in July
LPG selling over govt fixed price, admits Nasrul
BCL men lock VC office for not appointing leader as teacher
Siddiqur Rahman Patwari elected unopposed in Natore-4 by-poll
PBI adds new dimension to efficiency in probing cases: IGP


Latest News
Two die of dengue in Bogura
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft