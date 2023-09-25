Banks see liquidity growth by 4.1 pc in July







The total liquid assets of these banks surged by 4 percent compared to June, reaching an impressive Tk 4,384.91 billion, up from Tk 4,212.34 billion.



One noteworthy highlight is the minimum required liquid assets for scheduled banks, which stood at Tk 2,578.59 billion in July 2023, marking an increase from the Tk 2,549.62 billion recorded in June 2023.

Excess reserves, denoting cash reserves exceeding the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), reached Tk 117.02 billion in July 2023.



This substantial increase, amounting to 8.90 percent compared to June 2023, can be primarily attributed to the higher cash holdings within the banking sector.



The Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR), which had been on an upward trajectory since June 2021, reached 79.0 percent by December 2022. This figure remained comfortably below the allowable limit set by the Bangladesh Bank.



The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) displayed a declining trend since June 2021, reaching 153.97 percent by December 2022.



Despite the decrease, this figure still exceeded the minimum requirement of 100 percent, demonstrating that banks possessed high-quality liquid assets capable of covering net cash flows for a minimum of 30 days.



In December 2022, banks successfully met the minimum regulatory requirement for the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), which slightly increased from 110.18 percent in the previous quarter to 110.22 percent.



It's important to note that banks were directed in April 2020 to maintain their ADR within specified limits by DOS circular no.02 dated 12 April 2020.



Conventional banks were instructed to maintain an ADR of a maximum of 87 percent (85 percent + 2.0 percent of special consideration), while Islamic Shari'ah-based banks were required to keep it within 92 percent (90.0 percent + 2.0 percent of special consideration).



The latest data from Bangladesh Bank's monthly economic report indicates robust liquidity growth within the banking sector, ensuring stability and adherence to regulatory requirements.



When contacted a senior BB official said one key highlight is the rise in excess reserves, standing at Tk117.02 billion in July 2023. This indicates a healthy buffer for unforeseen challenges. Additionally, the Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR) remains well below regulatory limits, ensuring ample liquidity for future lending activities.



"This reflects a sound banking environment, reassuring investors and depositors alike. It's essential for Bangladesh's economic growth and financial security", he said and added this financial report underscores the strength and prudence of Bangladesh's banking sector.



The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) exceeding 100 percent and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) maintaining regulatory requirements demonstrate that banks are equipped to weather short-term crises and maintain financial stability over the long term, the BB official said.



