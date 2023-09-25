LPG selling over govt fixed price, admits Nasrul







"LPG is sold at a price of Tk100 to Tk 200 more than the price government has fixed. We are going to increase monitoring over the issue and action will be taken accordingly," he said while speaking at a workshop on "Safe Use of LPG in Hotel and Restaurants," organised by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) at TCB Bhaban, Karwan Bazar.



BERC Chairman Nurul Amin presided over the workshop, attended by different stakeholders including representatives of LPG operators.

In every months, the BERC has fix the price of LPG, however it increased the price of 12 kg cylinders by Tk144 to Tk1,284 in September compared to August at the consumer level, but consumers are purchasing it at Tk 1,400 from the market.



Focusing on the safety issues of handling LPG cylinders,' he said, every government agencies like RAJUK, LPG operators and energy regulators, have the responsibility to monitor if the safety instructions are being followed or not.



"Rajuk has to give approval to building plans after checking whether LPG lines are properly designed or not," he said.

He said the LPG cylinders get leaked due to mishandling by operators, dealers, sub-dealers and sellers.



"Actually, LPG cylinders reach customers passing through five to six hands from an operator and they are not careful in handing those," he said.



He observed that most of the accidents involving LPG are taking place due to leakages in gas cylinders.



"All measures will be taken to make it safe. Cylinders are left everywhere in front of shops and hotels, they should be brought under surveillance," he added.



The workshop was also addressed by Energy Secretary Nurul Alam, President of Bangladesh Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association Imran Chowdhury, Daudur Rahman Khan of Omera petroleum, Liakat Ali of JMI LPG Ltd while Prof Masud Helali of BUET made a presentation at the workshop.



The State Minister stressed the need for a new, updated, modern and time-befitting LPG policy as the use of the gas has increased manifolds.



Nasrul Hamid said 14 lakh tonnes of LPG is being used in the country annually.

The State Minister asked the energy regulator to accommodate the opinions of the stakeholders while preparing a new policy for the LPG.



"But make sure all the LPG users are abiding by the rules, regulations and policies of the government in using the product," he told the BERC.



"However, the demand of LPG is increasing day by day, the consumption of LGP has increased to 1.45 million metric tons (MTs) from 60,000 MTs in 2009, we need to address many new issues now and obviously the safe use of LPG bottle is number one," he said.



"Once we encourage the pipe gas for cooking purpose most of houses in the cities cooking gas come for gas lines, which are not needed for now. Gas is being used in different sectors including houses, motor vehicles and industries. However, LPG should be widely popularised from now on," he added.



He also said, "Most of the pipelines of Titas Gas are 50-60 years old. In this case, Titas made a plan. But it will take 5 to 6 years to fix the pipelines."



Mentioning that a public directive will be given on how to use the country's gas resources, he said, an advisory committee has been formed for this.



Taking part in the discussion, Imran Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, alleged that the BERC invited them to the workshop, but were not given any chance to place their opinions although they are the main stakeholders in the issue of the workshop.



Daudur Rahman Khan of Omera Petroleum said hotel and restaurant operators are not using extra safety mechanism. Cylinders are stored at unsafe places, he said.



Some operators are using CNG for cooking purpose which is dangerous and food courts should use single line for LPG, he said.



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has admitted that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is being sold at a higher price in the market than the price set by the government."LPG is sold at a price of Tk100 to Tk 200 more than the price government has fixed. We are going to increase monitoring over the issue and action will be taken accordingly," he said while speaking at a workshop on "Safe Use of LPG in Hotel and Restaurants," organised by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) at TCB Bhaban, Karwan Bazar.BERC Chairman Nurul Amin presided over the workshop, attended by different stakeholders including representatives of LPG operators.In every months, the BERC has fix the price of LPG, however it increased the price of 12 kg cylinders by Tk144 to Tk1,284 in September compared to August at the consumer level, but consumers are purchasing it at Tk 1,400 from the market.Focusing on the safety issues of handling LPG cylinders,' he said, every government agencies like RAJUK, LPG operators and energy regulators, have the responsibility to monitor if the safety instructions are being followed or not."Rajuk has to give approval to building plans after checking whether LPG lines are properly designed or not," he said.He said the LPG cylinders get leaked due to mishandling by operators, dealers, sub-dealers and sellers."Actually, LPG cylinders reach customers passing through five to six hands from an operator and they are not careful in handing those," he said.He observed that most of the accidents involving LPG are taking place due to leakages in gas cylinders."All measures will be taken to make it safe. Cylinders are left everywhere in front of shops and hotels, they should be brought under surveillance," he added.The workshop was also addressed by Energy Secretary Nurul Alam, President of Bangladesh Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association Imran Chowdhury, Daudur Rahman Khan of Omera petroleum, Liakat Ali of JMI LPG Ltd while Prof Masud Helali of BUET made a presentation at the workshop.The State Minister stressed the need for a new, updated, modern and time-befitting LPG policy as the use of the gas has increased manifolds.Nasrul Hamid said 14 lakh tonnes of LPG is being used in the country annually.The State Minister asked the energy regulator to accommodate the opinions of the stakeholders while preparing a new policy for the LPG."But make sure all the LPG users are abiding by the rules, regulations and policies of the government in using the product," he told the BERC."However, the demand of LPG is increasing day by day, the consumption of LGP has increased to 1.45 million metric tons (MTs) from 60,000 MTs in 2009, we need to address many new issues now and obviously the safe use of LPG bottle is number one," he said."Once we encourage the pipe gas for cooking purpose most of houses in the cities cooking gas come for gas lines, which are not needed for now. Gas is being used in different sectors including houses, motor vehicles and industries. However, LPG should be widely popularised from now on," he added.He also said, "Most of the pipelines of Titas Gas are 50-60 years old. In this case, Titas made a plan. But it will take 5 to 6 years to fix the pipelines."Mentioning that a public directive will be given on how to use the country's gas resources, he said, an advisory committee has been formed for this.Taking part in the discussion, Imran Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, alleged that the BERC invited them to the workshop, but were not given any chance to place their opinions although they are the main stakeholders in the issue of the workshop.Daudur Rahman Khan of Omera Petroleum said hotel and restaurant operators are not using extra safety mechanism. Cylinders are stored at unsafe places, he said.Some operators are using CNG for cooking purpose which is dangerous and food courts should use single line for LPG, he said.