BCL men lock VC office for not appointing leader as teacher

Some Bangladesh Chhatra League activists allegedly locked the office of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice Chancellor on Sunday and halted teacher appointment process for an institute in protest against not appointing one of their leaders as a teacher.Members of a teacher recruitment board at the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS said that the university authorities called a meeting of the selection board to appoint a lecturer.On information, some BCL activists locked the Vice Chancellor's office to stop the appointment process bringing allegation that a candidate has links with 'anti-liberation forces'.They also drove away all the 23 candidates waiting outside the office of the Vice Chancellor.JU unit BCL president Aktaruzzaman Shohel said, 'The administration is favoring anti-liberation forces and appointing them asteachers and in administrative posts. It cannot be accepted. We demand recruiting candidates who believe in the spirit of the war of independence.''We have no objection to a candidate who has not any involvement with any political party', he added.At about 12:30pm, JU VC Nurul Alam held a closed-door meeting with BCL leaders in the council room of the new administrative building.Later, Vice Chancellor Nurul Alam suspended the teacher appointment process citing unavoidable circumstances.Director of the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam said, 'The institute lacks teachers. The recruitment was an emergency need. Halting the recruitment is unacceptable.'On September 21, 2023, JU administration postponed the recruitments for the physical chemistry where JU BCL joint secretary Sadia Afrin was a candidate.