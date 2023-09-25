Siddiqur Rahman Patwari elected unopposed in Natore-4 by-poll







According to a notice signed by Returning Officer Md Moin Uddin Khan, Siddiqur Rahman was formally declared the winner of the by-poll on Sunday afternoon.



His parliament membership was confirmed when District Jatiya Party President Alauddin Mridha and Chhatra Dal leader Mehedi Hasan Noman did not submit their nomination papers on September 17, the last day of the submission date.

The Natore-4 fell vacant following the death of Natore district AL President and lawmaker from Gurdaspur-Baraigram constituency, Prof Abdul Quddus, on August 30.



The by-election was scheduled to be held on October 11.



