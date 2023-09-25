Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PBI adds new dimension to efficiency in probing cases: IGP

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff  Correspondent


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Sunday said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has added a new dimension to efficiency in probing cases.

"The goal, with which the investigation agency of Bangladesh Police was formed, has been achieved. It has solved sensational cases like Sagira Morshed murder and Nusrat Jahan Rafi murder cases.
A competitive spirit has been created among different investigation agencies of police, thus increasing the standard of investigation," he said.

The IGP said this while addressing a views exchange on the overall activities of the police unit while paying a visit to the PBI Headquarters here in the capital.

Lauding the PBI for its efficiency in solving cases, the IGP further said the agency has been probing cases with innovative ideas and it has to sustain the trust that PBI has created among people.

PBI chief Additional Inspector General (AIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder at the start of the meeting gave a presentation on his unit's activities and the cases it has solved and working on.  He emphasized on research in investigating the cause of child murder.

AIG Kamrul Ahsan and PBI DIG Morshedul Anwar Khan addressed the meeting, among others.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Media not out of Visa restriction policy: Haas
KSA keen to invest in BD
There's no hitch in BD-US ties for new visa policy: Momen
Banks see liquidity growth by 4.1 pc in July
LPG selling over govt fixed price, admits Nasrul
BCL men lock VC office for not appointing leader as teacher
Siddiqur Rahman Patwari elected unopposed in Natore-4 by-poll
PBI adds new dimension to efficiency in probing cases: IGP


Latest News
Two die of dengue in Bogura
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft