EC responds to EU seeking help in holding participatory polls







Speaking to reporters on Sunday at his office, Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the EC has replied to the EU with the request to send a short observers' team.



The EU had earlier informed the EC that it would not send a fully fledged observation mission for Bangladesh's upcoming general election due to budget constraints.

In the letter sent to the EU on September 23, the CEC said, "Nevertheless, observation by local and foreign observers may help holding fair election so as to make it credible at home and abroad."



"Be that as it may, I believe the European Union (EU) will nonetheless continue to support, in whatever way deemed expedient, our efforts in holding the general election free, fair, participatory and credible," the letter added.



On the issue of the US visa restrictions, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib said, "It is a matter of the country that has done it and the government of that country. We have nothing to say here. We will hold the election according to the constitution."



The EU had communicated its decision to the EC through a letter to the CEC on Wednesday.



In the letter, the EU said, "Based on the recommendations of the exploratory mission - and taking into consideration the budget for EU Election Observation Missions for 2023/2024 - High Representative Josep Borrell has decided not to deploy a fully-fledged EU Election Observation Mission."



Following the EU's decision, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said it was not the government's concern whether foreign election observers would come or not during the upcoming genera election of Bangladesh.



In their reactions, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury recently said that the EU decided not to send a team as there was 'no scope to hold an election in the country without a neutral government'.



