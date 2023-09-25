Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC responds to EU seeking help in holding participatory polls

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has responded to the letter of the European Union (EU) by seeking its assistance in ensuring that the next general election is free, fair, participatory and credible by sending at least a short delegation of observers during the upcoming general election.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday at his office, Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the EC has replied to the EU with the request to send a short observers' team.

The EU had earlier informed the EC that it would not send a fully fledged observation mission for Bangladesh's upcoming general election due to budget constraints.

In the letter sent to the EU on September 23, the CEC said, "Nevertheless, observation by local and foreign observers may help holding fair election so as to make it credible at home and abroad."

"Be that as it may, I believe the European Union (EU) will nonetheless continue to support, in whatever way deemed expedient, our efforts in holding the general election free, fair, participatory and credible," the letter added.

On the issue of the US visa restrictions, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib said, "It is a matter of the country that has done it and the government of that country. We have nothing to say here. We will hold the election according to the constitution."

The EU had communicated its decision to the EC through a letter to the CEC on Wednesday.

In the letter, the EU said, "Based on the recommendations of the exploratory mission - and taking into consideration the budget for EU Election Observation Missions for 2023/2024 - High Representative Josep Borrell has decided not to deploy a fully-fledged EU Election Observation Mission."

Following the EU's decision, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said it was not the government's concern whether foreign election observers would come or not during the upcoming genera election of Bangladesh.

In their reactions, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury recently said that the EU decided not to send a team as there was 'no scope to hold an election in the country without a neutral government'.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Media not out of Visa restriction policy: Haas
KSA keen to invest in BD
There's no hitch in BD-US ties for new visa policy: Momen
Banks see liquidity growth by 4.1 pc in July
LPG selling over govt fixed price, admits Nasrul
BCL men lock VC office for not appointing leader as teacher
Siddiqur Rahman Patwari elected unopposed in Natore-4 by-poll
PBI adds new dimension to efficiency in probing cases: IGP


Latest News
Two die of dengue in Bogura
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft