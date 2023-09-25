BCL dissolves CU committee





Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) central committee has dissolved its Chittagong University (CU) unit committee. The decision was made on Sunday.A press release signed by BCL president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said, "As per the decision taken at an emergency meeting of Bangladesh Chhatra League central committee, the committee of Chittagong Universityunit of Bangladesh Chhatra League has been dissolved."Sheikh Wali Asif told the Daily Observer, "There were various allegations against Chattogram University Chhatra League.We've seen the latest incident of assaulting Prothom Alo correspondent Mosharraf Shah.We dissolved the committee as the incident is embarrassing."