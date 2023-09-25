Video
Home Front Page

Mother kills 3 children by poisoning but survives suicide attempt

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Our Correspondent


SUNAMGANJ, Sept 24:  Three siblings died as their mother allegedly poisoned them before consuming it herself over family feud in Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Sunday.

The three children are Sakiba Begum, 15, her younger brothers Tambir Hossain,13 and Sahed Miah, 5, children of Jamuna Khatun and Jahangir Hossain of Shantipur village of the upazila.
Locals said the couple used to lock in altercation over family issues. The husband is a day-labourer and addicted to gambling, they said.

On Saturday night, the mother first fed poison to the children and then  swallowed it herself. The husband was not at home at the time.

Hearing screams of the mother, the neighbours rushed to the house and took them to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared the children dead upon arrival.

Dr Shafiqul Islam of the hospital said Jamuna Begum who consumed poison is undergoing treatment.

Dilip Kumar Das, Officer-in-Charge of Jamalganj Police Station, confirmed the death of the children and hospitalisation of their mother after her suicide attempt.



