

Intercity covered rail wagon service launched



Jayantika Express train on Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka route left Dhaka with the addition of the first luggage van carrying 4,600 kg goods in the non-refrigerated luggage van.



The train left platform number 5 of Dhaka railway station at around 11:30 am and Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan inaugurated the luggage van.

It was known that 125 modern luggage vans will be added to Bangladesh Railways for transporting agricultural products. There will be 75 meter gauge and 50 broad gauge luggage vans. These luggage vans will be added under the 'Railway Rolling Stock Operations Development' project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).



Sujan said that based on the demand of the transport department of Bangladesh Railway, the initiative to purchase luggage vans was funded by ADB to transport green vegetables, seasonal fruits, flowers, other perishable products (fish, meat, milk), medicines and vaccines by rail.



He said that luggage vans will be added to the scheduled intercity trains with the capital Dhaka and other divisional and district cities of the country along with remote areas. Through this, farmers will be able to market their products easily and will be benefited financially.



On the other hand, traders can easily supply agricultural products to the cities of the country. As a result, products will be readily available and available at fair prices.



If this service is launched fully, then the revenue of the railways will increase, which will contribute significantly to the economy of the country as a whole, added the Minister.



When asked whether there was any discussion with the farmers regarding the transportation of agricultural products, the Minister said, "We have talked at various levels. We have talked to Aratddar and big businessmen. Since we have just started it, it will have to compete with other modes of transportation in the future to make it versatile."



"We are trying to recruit agents. We don't want to do any business with railways. We want to provide the facilities. We are currently providing one luggage van in 16 trains. We will increase the luggage van depending on the demand," said Minister Sujon.



