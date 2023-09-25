BCL men assault Prothom Alo CU correspondent







Mosharraf said the attackers repeatedly asked him why he wrote news reports regarding BCL and threatened him not to write any more reports in the future.



He identified the attackers as members of the 'CFC group', led by CU BCL vice president Mirza Khabir Sadaf.

He was assaulted at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in front of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities on the CU campus.



CU's Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, Abu Taiyab, said four stitches had to be given to close the wound on his forehead.



He is also suffering from a hand injury; an X-ray should be done, he said.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) dissolved its Chittagong University (CU) unit committee on Sunday afternoon by issuing a press release. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of BCL, it said. �UNB Prothom Alo Chittagong University (CU) correspondent Mosharraf Shah suffered grievous injuries after being assaulted by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) early Sunday.Mosharraf said the attackers repeatedly asked him why he wrote news reports regarding BCL and threatened him not to write any more reports in the future.He identified the attackers as members of the 'CFC group', led by CU BCL vice president Mirza Khabir Sadaf.He was assaulted at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in front of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities on the CU campus.CU's Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer, Abu Taiyab, said four stitches had to be given to close the wound on his forehead.He is also suffering from a hand injury; an X-ray should be done, he said.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) dissolved its Chittagong University (CU) unit committee on Sunday afternoon by issuing a press release. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of BCL, it said. �UNB