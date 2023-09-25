

Take steps to send Khaleda abroad for treatment in 48 hrs or take all responsibility: Fakhrul



"I have gone to the hospital to see her and I did not see her crying ever. She has turned so thin and she can't speak properly.



The physician told me that if you have anything to do, do it, she is not in good condition," said Fakhrul while addressing a rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Sunday, organised to demand the release of Khaleda Zia and for her to be sent abroad for treatment.

He also urged the government to take steps to ensure better treatment of Khaleda Zia. "If anything happens to her, it will be big damage for not only the BNP but also for people, democracy and country," he said.



Talking about the US visa policy, the BNP leader said it is not an honour for the country.



"Khaleda Zia, a leader who, being a housewife, took to the streets for democracy, for the needs of the country and brought back democracy through mass uprising by overthrowing Ershad, has been confined without adequate medical treatment," he said.



Awami League enforced a 176-day hartal demanding the caretaker government and Khaleda Zia introduced the caretaker system after changing the constitution for the sake of democracy, he added.



The people of the country are now saying that there is no possibility to hold the election freely and fairly under the government and none of the pro-democracy parties would not participate in the election under the government, said Fakhrul, adding "If this situation continues the future of the country will be destroyed."



BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Vice-Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, BNP's Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie, among others, spoke at the rally. �UNB



