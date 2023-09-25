US visa policy will have no impact on police operations: DMP DC





Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain has said the newly-implemented US visa policy will not have any impact on police operations.



"We have more than 2 lakh personnel in Bangladesh Police. My question is: How many of them actually want to go to America? The number is very low. From that perspective, we believe this visa restriction will not have any impact on the police," Faruk said while talking to reporters at DMP's media centre in the capital.





"We believe the police force operates within the boundaries of law, adhering to human rights standards. We have done so in the past, and we will continue to do so in the future," Faruk Hossain said. "Therefore, I have faith that this visa policy will not in any way hinder our operations."



When asked about US concerns regarding the role of law enforcement agencies during the upcoming election, the DMP Deputy Commissioner said police will continue to work within the framework of law.



Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain has said the newly-implemented US visa policy will not have any impact on police operations."We have more than 2 lakh personnel in Bangladesh Police. My question is: How many of them actually want to go to America? The number is very low. From that perspective, we believe this visa restriction will not have any impact on the police," Faruk said while talking to reporters at DMP's media centre in the capital.Deputy Commissioner Faruk said police have not yet received any list of individuals targeted by the visa restriction."We believe the police force operates within the boundaries of law, adhering to human rights standards. We have done so in the past, and we will continue to do so in the future," Faruk Hossain said. "Therefore, I have faith that this visa policy will not in any way hinder our operations."When asked about US concerns regarding the role of law enforcement agencies during the upcoming election, the DMP Deputy Commissioner said police will continue to work within the framework of law.